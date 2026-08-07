Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

Mobimo places Green Bond for CHF 100 million



11.08.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Press release

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM



Mobimo places Green Bond for CHF 100 million



Lucerne, 11 August 2026 - Mobimo Holding AG today successfully placed another Green Bond with a volume of CHF 100 million on the Swiss capital market. The fixed-interest bond has an annual coupon of 0.995% and a term of 3.2 years with a final maturity on 9 November 2029. The terms of the new bond are therefore below Mobimo’s average interest rate of 1.44% as at 30 June 2026.

The issue proceeds will be paid out on 9 September 2026 and will be used to finance sustainable projects in accordance with Mobimo's Green Financing Framework 2025.

Basler Kantonalbank, Luzerner Kantonalbank AG and UBS Investment Bank act as Joint Lead Managers of the transaction. An application has been made for the bond to be listed on the Swiss Exchange from 7 September 2026.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:

Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations ir@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 97

Contact for media:

Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communication medien@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 86

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About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 4.3 billion, Mobimo Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 180 employees.

Disclaimer:

This media release and the information contained herein may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States (USA) or given or transmitted to US persons (including legal entities) or to media with a general circulation in the USA. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. This bond will not be publicly offered for sale outside Switzerland. This media release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.