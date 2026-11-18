Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding



18-Nov-2026 / 16:52 GMT/BST



Werbung Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”) Director / PDMR Shareholding Werbung The Company has been notified that on 16 November 2026, Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director completed the following transactions: Werbung gifted 10,000 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each to his spouse; and

sold 6,000 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each at a price of £8.86 per share. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 18 November 2026 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “B” Ordinary Shares of 4p each Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Transfer by way of gift c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Nil 10,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 10,000 Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 16 November 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each “A” Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £8.86 6,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 6,000 Price £53,160 e) Date of the transaction 16 November 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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