Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
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Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholding
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The Company has been notified that on 16 November 2026, Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director completed the following transactions:
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Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Enquiries to:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
18 November 2026
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1YPC344
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FSTA
|LEI Code:
|213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|Sequence No.:
|450137
|EQS News ID:
|2437914
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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