Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

GURIT REPORTS SOLID THIRD-QUARTER PERFORMANCE AND REITERATES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE



23-Oct-2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Zurich, October 23, 2026 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited net sales of CHF 239.5 million for the first nine months of 2026. Net sales from continuing operations increased by 14.3% at constant exchange rates, or 11.1% in reported CHF, compared to the same period of the prior year. Based on the solid performance during the third quarter, Gurit confirms its full-year guidance for 2026. The results for the first nine months of 2026 reflect the benefits of Gurit’s multi-market strategy, with solid performance in Wind Materials, continued positive development in Marine & Industrial, particularly in Subsea, and a strong contribution from Manufacturing Solutions. Wind Materials achieved net sales from continuing operations of CHF 129.5 million, representing an increase of 7.5% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2025. The main contributing factor was higher volumes from key strategic OEM customers. Quarterly sales also benefited from additional volumes delivered to compensate for supply constraints experienced by certain competitors.



Manufacturing Solutions reported net sales of CHF 38.4 million for the first nine months of 2026. This represents an increase of 61.1% at constant exchange rates compared to the first nine months of the previous year. The business delivered a strong performance during the period, supported by robust demand from wind industry customers and successful mould deliveries. Market activity in India remained strong, supported by continued investments in manufacturing capacity.



Marine & Industrial net sales grew by 9.6% at constant exchange rates to CHF 70.3 million compared to the same period in 2025. The business continued delivering strong growth during the period, driven by good momentum in the Subsea market, complemented by stable demand for PET in industrial applications. The business recorded sequential growth throughout the first nine months of 2026 despite a dynamic operating environment, including a subdued marine market, the impact of tariffs, and raw material market developments. To support further growth in Subsea, Gurit's new Dallas facility became operational during the period. Werbung U.S. Tariffs

The U.S. tariff environment remains subject to ongoing change and continues to increase complexity across international supply chains. Gurit is actively managing the situation through targeted mitigation measures and operational adjustments. The Company leverages its global manufacturing and sourcing footprint to support customers and maintain competitiveness in its key markets.



Outlook

Gurit confirms its guidance for 2026 and is expecting net sales growth from continuing operations at constant exchange rates of 9-11% and an adjusted operating profit margin of around 10%.



Next Publications

Gurit will report its preliminary and unaudited 2026 net sales results on January 27, 2027, at 07:00 a.m. CET. All events will be published on Gurit’s website under the following link: https://www.gurit.com/financial-calendar/. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

www.gurit.com Werbung Gurit Group Communications Phone: +41 79 722 84 71, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

End of Inside Information