DAX 25.372 -1,1%ESt50 6.087 -1,9%MSCI World 4.895 -1,2%Top 10 Crypto 11,10 +3,2%Nas 26.009 -2,6%Bitcoin 72.932 +0,7%Euro 1,1206 -0,1%Öl 114,3 +1,0%Gold 4.019 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

GURIT REPORTS SOLID THIRD-QUARTER PERFORMANCE AND REITERATES  FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Gurit Holding AG
54.00 EUR -1.00 EUR -1.82 %
Charts | News | Analysen

Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
GURIT REPORTS SOLID THIRD-QUARTER PERFORMANCE AND REITERATES  FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

23-Oct-2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Zurich, October 23, 2026 – Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today reports unaudited net sales of CHF 239.5 million for the first nine months of 2026. Net sales from continuing operations increased by 14.3% at constant exchange rates, or 11.1% in reported CHF, compared to the same period of the prior year. Based on the solid performance during the third quarter, Gurit confirms its full-year guidance for 2026. The results for the first nine months of 2026 reflect the benefits of Gurit’s multi-market strategy, with solid performance in Wind Materials, continued positive development in Marine & Industrial, particularly in Subsea, and a strong contribution from Manufacturing Solutions. 

Wind Materials achieved net sales from continuing operations of CHF 129.5 million, representing an increase of 7.5% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2025. The main contributing factor was higher volumes from key strategic OEM customers. Quarterly sales also benefited from additional volumes delivered to compensate for supply constraints experienced by certain competitors. 

Manufacturing Solutions reported net sales of CHF 38.4 million for the first nine months of 2026. This represents an increase of 61.1% at constant exchange rates compared to the first nine months of the previous year. The business delivered a strong performance during the period, supported by robust demand from wind industry customers and successful mould deliveries. Market activity in India remained strong, supported by continued investments in manufacturing capacity.

Marine & Industrial net sales grew by 9.6% at constant exchange rates to CHF 70.3 million compared to the same period in 2025. The business continued delivering strong growth during the period, driven by good momentum in the Subsea market, complemented by stable demand for PET in industrial applications. The business recorded sequential growth throughout the first nine months of 2026 despite a dynamic operating environment, including a subdued marine market, the impact of tariffs, and raw material market developments. To support further growth in Subsea, Gurit's new Dallas facility became operational during the period.

Werbung

U.S. Tariffs
The U.S. tariff environment remains subject to ongoing change and continues to increase complexity across international supply chains. Gurit is actively managing the situation through targeted mitigation measures and operational adjustments. The Company leverages its global manufacturing and sourcing footprint to support customers and maintain competitiveness in its key markets.

Outlook 
Gurit confirms its guidance for 2026 and is expecting net sales growth from continuing operations at constant exchange rates of 9-11% and an adjusted operating profit margin of around 10%. 

Next Publications
Gurit will report its preliminary and unaudited 2026 net sales results on January 27, 2027, at 07:00 a.m. CET. All events will be published on Gurit’s website under the following link: https://www.gurit.com/financial-calendar/.

About Gurit
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.
www.gurit.com

Werbung

Gurit Group Communications

Phone: +41 79 722 84 71, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:
To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Gurit Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 54
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.gurit.com/
ISIN: CH1173567111
Valor: 117356711
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2420792

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2420792  23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Werbung

Gurit Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gurit nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.