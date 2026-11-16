DAX 26.714 -0,1%ESt50 6.374 -0,2%MSCI World 4.852 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 8,59 -6,2%Nas 25.136 -0,9%Bitcoin 58.560 -1,0%Euro 1,1006 -0,2%Öl 95,4 -0,4%Gold 3.873 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Halfords Group PLCShs
3.02 EUR 0.04 EUR 1.34 %
Charts | News | Analysen

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Engage Investor Presentation

16-Nov-2026 / 09:40 GMT/BST

Werbung

16 November 2026

Halfords Group plc  

Engage Investor Presentation
Interim results for the 26-week period ended 2 October 2026 (“HY27”)

Werbung

 

 

Halfords Group Plc is pleased to announce that their management team will host a live interactive presentation on the Engage Investor platform, on the 26th November at 12:00pm GMT.

Werbung

Halfords Group Plc welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub.

Register interest in this event here: 

https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_IP1126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 449768
EQS News ID: 2435518

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Werbung

Halfords Group Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Halfords Group nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
14.12.12 Halfords Group underperform Exane-BNP Paribas SA
22.11.12 Halfords Group underperform Exane-BNP Paribas SA

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.