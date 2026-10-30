Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change

30 October 2026

Halfords Group plc

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

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Halfords Group plc (the “Company” or “Halfords”) announces the appointment of Keith Down as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2026.

Keith will join the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and ESG Committees upon joining the Board. Following an appropriate handover period, Keith will also succeed Tom Singer as Chair of the Audit Committee. Tom will step down from the Board on 31 December 2026.

Keith is a chartered accountant and is currently a Non-Executive Director of Matalan Retail Limited. He was previously Senior Independent Director of Topps Tiles plc and Senior Independent Director of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc.

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Keith has held a number of senior finance leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Financial Officer of Dunelm Group plc, Go-Ahead Group plc and JD Wetherspoon plc, and Group Finance Director of Selfridges Group. He brings extensive financial, retail and leadership experience to the Board.

Jock Lennox, Chair of Halfords, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Keith to the Halfords Board. He brings deep financial expertise, significant listed-company and retail experience, and a strong track record as both an executive and non-executive director. His experience will be hugely beneficial as we continue to deliver against our strategy.

I would like to thank Tom for his considerable contribution to Halfords and, in particular, for his leadership of the Audit Committee. This appointment allows for an orderly handover, and we are confident Keith will build on the strong foundations Tom has established.”

Keith Down said:

“I am pleased to be joining the Board of Halfords at such an important and exciting time. Halfords has strong market positions, an iconic brand and a clear focus on delivering for customers. I look forward to working with the board to help support the next stage of growth at the business.”

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of UKLR 6.4.6R and UKLR 6.4.8R.

- ENDS -

For further information

Investors:

Holly Cassell, Director of Strategy, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

investor.relations@halfords.co.uk



Media:

Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo

halfords@teneo.com



Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 367 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 497 consumer garages and a network of 91 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed SaaS solution to clients in the USA and Australia.