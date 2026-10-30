DAX 25.818 -0,9%ESt50 6.131 -1,2%MSCI World 4.862 -1,5%Top 10 Crypto 10,27 -1,8%Nas 25.437 -2,9%Bitcoin 69.596 +0,7%Euro 1,1205 +0,1%Öl 117,6 +2,4%Gold 3.875
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Halfords Group PLCShs
3.10 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.64 %
Charts | News | Analysen

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Directorate change

30-Oct-2026 / 09:30 GMT/BST

Werbung

30 October 2026

Halfords Group plc

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Werbung

Halfords Group plc (the “Company” or “Halfords”) announces the appointment of Keith Down as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2026.

Keith will join the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and ESG Committees upon joining the Board. Following an appropriate handover period, Keith will also succeed Tom Singer as Chair of the Audit Committee. Tom will step down from the Board on 31 December 2026.

Keith is a chartered accountant and is currently a Non-Executive Director of Matalan Retail Limited. He was previously Senior Independent Director of Topps Tiles plc and Senior Independent Director of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc.

Werbung

Keith has held a number of senior finance leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Financial Officer of Dunelm Group plc, Go-Ahead Group plc and JD Wetherspoon plc, and Group Finance Director of Selfridges Group. He brings extensive financial, retail and leadership experience to the Board.

Jock Lennox, Chair of Halfords, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Keith to the Halfords Board. He brings deep financial expertise, significant listed-company and retail experience, and a strong track record as both an executive and non-executive director. His experience will be hugely beneficial as we continue to deliver against our strategy.

I would like to thank Tom for his considerable contribution to Halfords and, in particular, for his leadership of the Audit Committee. This appointment allows for an orderly handover, and we are confident Keith will build on the strong foundations Tom has established.”

Keith Down said:

“I am pleased to be joining the Board of Halfords at such an important and exciting time. Halfords has strong market positions, an iconic brand and a clear focus on delivering for customers. I look forward to working with the board to help support the next stage of growth at the business.”

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of UKLR 6.4.6R and UKLR 6.4.8R.

- ENDS -

For further information
Investors:             
Holly Cassell, Director of Strategy, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations                             

investor.relations@halfords.co.uk


Media:
Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo 

halfords@teneo.com

Notes to Editors
www.halfords.com            www.avayler.com         www.tredz.co.uk      www.halfordscompany.com                      
Halfords is the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 367 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 497 consumer garages and a network of 91 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group’s bespoke, internally developed SaaS solution to clients in the USA and Australia.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 447933
EQS News ID: 2425056

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Werbung

Halfords Group Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Halfords Group nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
14.12.12 Halfords Group underperform Exane-BNP Paribas SA
22.11.12 Halfords Group underperform Exane-BNP Paribas SA

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.