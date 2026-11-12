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Press Release: Novartis: New long-term -2-

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References

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sustained efficacy and favorable safety profile through week 52 in

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chronic inducible urticaria. Presented as a late-breaker abstract at

ACAAI 2026; November 12-16, 2026; Phoenix, AZ.

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Pharmaceuticals Corp.

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placebo-controlled trial of fexofenadine HCl in the treatment of chronic

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doi:10.1016/s0091-6749(99)70091-6

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of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled

by H1-antihistamines (REMIX-2). Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05032157. Accessed October 7, 2026.

6. Maurer M, et al. How to approach Chronic Inducible Urticaria, J Allergy

Clin Immunol., 2018;6(4):1119-1130

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guideline for the definition, classification, diagnosis and management of

urticaria. Allergy, 2022;77(3):734--766

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CU-PAPER study. Frontiers in allergy, 2026, volume 6:1732893

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# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations Central investor relations

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)

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