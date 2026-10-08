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EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Westwing Approves Share Buyback

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Westwing Group SE: Westwing Approves Share Buyback

08-Oct-2026 / 20:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Westwing Group SE: Westwing Approves Share Buyback

Munich, 8 October 2026 // The Management Board of Westwing Group SE today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy back up to a maximum of 640,000 shares in the Company (corresponding to approximately 3.26% of the share capital) at a maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding incidental acquisition costs, of up to EUR 10 million during the period from 12 October 2026 to 31 March 2027.

The share buyback is based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 9 June 2026.

The shares shall be acquired on the stock exchange. The purchase price per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the price of a share of the Company determined by the opening auction or, if there is no opening auction, the first price paid for a share in the Company, in Xetra trading on that trading day (in Frankfurt am Main).

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The shares acquired may be used for any legally permissible purposes.

The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution and in accordance with the Safe Harbour Rules set out in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The independent credit institution shall decide on the timing of the share purchases independently of, and without being influenced by, Westwing Group SE. All transactions will be published weekly on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section (www.ir.westwing.com) following their execution.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the share buyback programme at any time.

The Company currently holds 1,324,161 of its own shares. This corresponds to approximately 6.73% of the current share capital.

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End of Inside Information

08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Fax: +49 (89) 550 544 445
E-mail: ir@westwing.de
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
EQS News ID: 2412914

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2412914  08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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