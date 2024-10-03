DAX 19.015 -0,8%ESt50 4.921 -0,9%MSCI World 3.678 +0,1%Dow 42.012 -0,4%Nas 17.918 +0,0%Bitcoin 55.457 +0,8%Euro 1,1031 +0,0%Öl 77,56 -0,4%Gold 2.662 +0,2%
UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
204,85 EUR 1,75 EUR 0,86%
Charts| News| Analysen
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Umsätze im AppStore seien im September erwartungsgemäß gestiegen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar. Die nächsten Vergleichshürden lägen aber höher./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.10.2024 / 17:14 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.10.2024 / 17:14 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 225,67		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,58%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 226,01		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,42%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 240,60

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:01 Apple Neutral UBS AG
02.10.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
01.10.24 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
30.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
25.09.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

