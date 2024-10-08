DAX 19.066 -0,2%ESt50 4.949 -0,4%MSCI World 3.695 +0,0%Dow 42.080 +0,3%Nas 18.183 +1,5%Bitcoin 56.890 +0,4%Euro 1,0963 -0,1%Öl 77,57 +0,2%Gold 2.612 -0,4%
Dramatischer Anstieg: Kryptowährungsbetrug kostet Amerikaner Milliarden Dramatischer Anstieg: Kryptowährungsbetrug kostet Amerikaner Milliarden
EZB-Ratsmitglied Villeroy de Galhau hält Zinssenkung für sehr wahrscheinlich - Nagel: EZB bleibt datenabhängig bei Zinspolitik EZB-Ratsmitglied Villeroy de Galhau hält Zinssenkung für sehr wahrscheinlich - Nagel: EZB bleibt datenabhängig bei Zinspolitik
Apple Aktie

Apple Aktien-Sparplan
204,90 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,07 %
STU
225,25 USD -0,53 USD -0,23 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 3138,52 Mrd. EUR

KGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:21 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
204,90 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,07%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die iPhone-Wartezeiten sprächen für eine stabile Nachfrage ins vierte Quartal hinein, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.10.2024 / 15:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.10.2024 / 15:19 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

