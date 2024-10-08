Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3138,52 Mrd. EURKGV 27,91 Div. Rendite 0,55
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die iPhone-Wartezeiten sprächen für eine stabile Nachfrage ins vierte Quartal hinein, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.10.2024 / 15:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.10.2024 / 15:19 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 225,77
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,53%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 225,25
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,77%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 235,99
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:21
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.24
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:21
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.24
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.10.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:21
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG