EQS-Ad-hoc: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

AD-HOC / ANDRITZ AG decides on share repurchase programme



18-Nov-2026 / 11:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung AD-HOC / ANDRITZ AG decides on share repurchase programme



Repurchase of up to 2,080,000 shares or 2% of the share capital of ANDRITZ AG planned



Vienna, 18 November 2026



The Management Board of ANDRITZ AG has today decided, on the basis of the authorization granted by the 119th Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2026 pursuant to Section 65 (1) no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) and published on 26 March 2026 via an electronically operated information, to purchase own ordinary bearer shares of ANDRITZ AG at the market price via the stock exchange.



The share repurchase programme is scheduled to begin on 1 December 2026 (inclusive) and is expected to last until presumably 30 June 2027 (inclusive). The lowest consideration to be paid upon repurchase may not be less than EUR 1 per share; the highest consideration to be paid upon repurchase may not exceed EUR 91.333 per share.



The conditions of the repurchase programme are as follows: The date of the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 65 (1) no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act is 26 March 2026.

The publication of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting took place on the company’s homepage on 26 March 2026.

Start of the share repurchase program: 1 December 2026; expected duration until presumably 30 June 2027. Suspension of the share repurchase program from 15 March 2027 until (including) 25 March 2027.

The repurchase program relates to the bearer shares of ANDRITZ AG (ISIN AT0000730007).

The intention is to repurchase up to 2,080,000 shares corresponding to up to 2% of the share capital of ANDRITZ AG over the stock exchange.

Maximum amount to be spent by ANDRITZ AG for the repurchase program: EUR 189,972,640.00 plus fees.

The lowest consideration to be paid upon repurchase may not be less than EUR 1 per share; the highest consideration to be paid upon repurchase may not exceed EUR 91.333 per share.

The repurchase will be carried out via the stock exchange. The purpose of the repurchase is the purposes set out in the authorization resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2026.

Possible effects on the stock exchange admission: None.

A credit institution or broker will be commissioned to carry out the share repurchase over the stock exchange. The credit institution or broker shall make its decision regarding the timing of the acquisition of shares in ANDRITZ AG over the stock exchange independently of ANDRITZ AG and shall follow the conditions for trading set out in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Note pursuant to section 4 (1) and 5 (4) of the Publication Regulation 2018: (i) the details of the transactions carried out under this repurchase programme to be published pursuant to Section 7 of the Publication Regulation 2018 and (ii) any changes to the repurchase programme to be published pursuant to Section 6 of the Publication Regulation 2018 will be published on the website of ANDRITZ AG (https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/share/sale-and-buy-back-of-shares).



This publication is in particular not a public offer to purchase ANDRITZ AG shares and does not establish any obligation of ANDRITZ AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers to repurchase shares of ANDRITZ AG. Werbung



End of Inside Information

18-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



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