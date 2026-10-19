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Vodafone Group Aktie

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AI Analyse

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Underweight

13:21 Uhr
Vodafone Group Underweight
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Vodafone Group PLC
1,42 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 105 Pence gesenkt und die Aktien von "Equal Weight" auf "Underweight" abgestuft. Telekomwerte würden generell zwar als defensiv wahrgenommen, schrieb Maurice Patrick am Dienstag. Sie seien allerdings durchaus anfällig für technologische Risiken. Er verwies insbesondere auf Satellitentechnologie und agentische KI als aktuelle Bedrohungen für die Mittelzuflüsse im Sektor. Patrick stufte auch OTE, Proximus und Telefonica ab. Er empfahl derweil KPN und Telia. Deutsche Telekom beließ er bei gesunkenem Kursziel auf "Overweight"./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2026 / 06:26 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.10.2026 / 06:26 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,05 £
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
1,19 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,79%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,23 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:21 Vodafone Group Underweight Barclays Capital
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