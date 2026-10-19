Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 33,63 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,52%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
AI Analyse
Vodafone Group Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 115 auf 105 Pence gesenkt und die Aktien von "Equal Weight" auf "Underweight" abgestuft. Telekomwerte würden generell zwar als defensiv wahrgenommen, schrieb Maurice Patrick am Dienstag. Sie seien allerdings durchaus anfällig für technologische Risiken. Er verwies insbesondere auf Satellitentechnologie und agentische KI als aktuelle Bedrohungen für die Mittelzuflüsse im Sektor. Patrick stufte auch OTE, Proximus und Telefonica ab. Er empfahl derweil KPN und Telia. Deutsche Telekom beließ er bei gesunkenem Kursziel auf "Overweight"./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2026 / 06:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.10.2026 / 06:26 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,05 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
1,19 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,79%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,23 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|13:21
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:21
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:21
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital