Vodafone Group Aktie
Mit dem Broker, der Top-Insights, geprüfte Analysen
und Trading ab 0 € vereint (zzgl. Spreads).
Marktkap. 32,39 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,52%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
AI Analyse
Vodafone Group Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence auf "Sell" belassen. Das schwache Deutschland-Geschäft der Briten sei durch besseren Lauf in anderen Ländern aufgewogen worden, schrieb Polo Tang am Dienstag nach den Zahlen./rob/ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
0,95 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
1,39 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,26 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|11:36
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11:36
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|09:46
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:36
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital