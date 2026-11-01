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Vodafone Group Aktie

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Marktkap. 32,39 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 3,52%
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WKN A1XA83

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ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

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Symbol VODPF

AI Analyse

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Sell

11:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,38 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,33%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence auf "Sell" belassen. Das schwache Deutschland-Geschäft der Briten sei durch besseren Lauf in anderen Ländern aufgewogen worden, schrieb Polo Tang am Dienstag nach den Zahlen./rob/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
1,39 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,26 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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