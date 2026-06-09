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Vodafone Group Aktie

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1,28 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,19 %
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1,29 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,35 %
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Marktkap. 29,3 Mrd. EUR

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ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

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Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

08:01 Uhr
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,28 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,19%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 120 auf 110 Pence gesenkt und die Aktien von "Overweight" auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft. Analyst Maurice Patrick reagierte damit am Mittwoch auf die schwierigen Aussichten auf dem so wichtigen, aber gleichzeitig hart umkämpften deutschen Markt./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2026 / 15:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.06.2026 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
1,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,48%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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08:01 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
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