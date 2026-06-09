Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 29,3 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,55%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 120 auf 110 Pence gesenkt und die Aktien von "Overweight" auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft. Analyst Maurice Patrick reagierte damit am Mittwoch auf die schwierigen Aussichten auf dem so wichtigen, aber gleichzeitig hart umkämpften deutschen Markt./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2026 / 15:38 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.06.2026 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,10 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
1,13 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,48%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|08:01
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)