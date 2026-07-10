Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 29,75 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,55%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 150 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Nach dem Verkauf der Vodafone-Beteiligung von Emirates Telecom an den französischen Milliardär Xavier Niel stehe aktuell dieser Großaktionärswechsel im Fokus, schrieb Robert Grindle in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar./niw/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.07.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|12:21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|12:21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|12:21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)