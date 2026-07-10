Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 29,75 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,55%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence auf "Sell" belassen. Angesichts der anhaltend schwachen Entwicklung im deutschen Breitbandgeschäft dürften die Serviceumsätze hierzulande moderat zurückgehen, schrieb Polo Tang am Freitag. Außerdem dürfte sich der Trend weiter verschlechtern, da der positive Effekt aus dem National-Roaming-Abkommen mit 1&1 wegfalle./niw/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.07.2026 / 13:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.07.2026 / 13:46 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
0,95 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
1,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
1,14 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|14:06
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12:21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14:06
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12:21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.06.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14:06
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)