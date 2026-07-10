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Vodafone Group Aktie

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1,34 EUR +0,05 EUR +4,08 %
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UBS AG

Vodafone Group Sell

14:06 Uhr
Vodafone Group Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,34 EUR 0,05 EUR 4,08%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence auf "Sell" belassen. Angesichts der anhaltend schwachen Entwicklung im deutschen Breitbandgeschäft dürften die Serviceumsätze hierzulande moderat zurückgehen, schrieb Polo Tang am Freitag. Außerdem dürfte sich der Trend weiter verschlechtern, da der positive Effekt aus dem National-Roaming-Abkommen mit 1&1 wegfalle./niw/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.07.2026 / 13:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.07.2026 / 13:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
1,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
1,14 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

14:06 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
12:21 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.07.26 Vodafone Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.06.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
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