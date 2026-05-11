Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 31,51 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 120 Pence auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Konzernausblick auf das Geschäftsjahr 2027 entspreche den Erwartungen, schrieb Maurice Patrick am Dienstag nach dem Bericht zum zweiten Geschäftshalbjahr 2026. Die Qualität sei allerdings schwächer./rob/ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 07:19 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 07:19 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,16 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,85%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|11:31
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:31
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:31
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.04.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.02.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG