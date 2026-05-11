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Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Overweight

11:31 Uhr
Vodafone Group Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,32 EUR -0,06 EUR -4,49%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 120 Pence auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Konzernausblick auf das Geschäftsjahr 2027 entspreche den Erwartungen, schrieb Maurice Patrick am Dienstag nach dem Bericht zum zweiten Geschäftshalbjahr 2026. Die Qualität sei allerdings schwächer./rob/ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 07:19 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 07:19 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,16 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,85%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,08 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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