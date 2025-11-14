DAX 23.705 -0,7%ESt50 5.644 -0,9%MSCI World 4.336 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 12,87 +1,9%Nas 22.901 +0,1%Bitcoin 81.804 +0,6%Euro 1,1595 -0,2%Öl 64,64 +0,5%Gold 4.072 -0,2%
Marktkap. 25,41 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 85 auf 100 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Briten hätten solide Halbjahreszahlen vorgelegt und die Jahresziele an das obere Ende der Spanne verlagert, schrieb Maurice Patrick am Freitagnachmittag in seinem Resümee. Er hob seine Schätzungen an. Das deutsche Privatkundengeschäft bleibe allerdings für alle Anbieter mau./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2025 / 14:32 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2025 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

