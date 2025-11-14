Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 25,41 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 85 auf 100 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Briten hätten solide Halbjahreszahlen vorgelegt und die Jahresziele an das obere Ende der Spanne verlagert, schrieb Maurice Patrick am Freitagnachmittag in seinem Resümee. Er hob seine Schätzungen an. Das deutsche Privatkundengeschäft bleibe allerdings für alle Anbieter mau./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.11.2025 / 14:32 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2025 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
0,93 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,07%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,94 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
