Vodafone Group Aktie

1,08 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,87 %
XETRA
0,96 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,52 %
LSE
Marktkap. 24,06 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

12:11 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Vodafone Group PLC
1,08 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,87%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das zweite Geschäftsquartal des Telekomkonzerns sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Robert Grindle in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.11.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.11.2025 / 07:50 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,95 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
46,63%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,96 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46,11%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

12:11 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:31 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
11.11.25 Vodafone Group Kaufen DZ BANK
11.11.25 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.11.25 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
mehr Analysen

