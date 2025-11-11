Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 24,06 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das zweite Geschäftsquartal des Telekomkonzerns sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Robert Grindle in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.11.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.11.2025 / 07:50 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,95 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46,63%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,96 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
