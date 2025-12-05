DAX 24.068 +0,2%ESt50 5.722 +0,0%MSCI World 4.419 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 12,37 +2,7%Nas 23.578 +0,3%Bitcoin 78.914 +1,9%Euro 1,1653 +0,1%Öl 63,12 -1,2%Gold 4.212 +0,4%
Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap. 25,47 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 100 auf 120 Pence angehoben und die Aktien von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft. 2026 dürften sich die Vorzeichen nach einigen Jahren Gewinnschwäche wieder ändern, schrieb Mathieu Robilliard am Sonntag. Die Briten entdeckten wieder ihre "Herausforderer-Denkweise" - auf dem heimischen Breitbandmarkt ebenso wie in Deutschland und Afrika./rob/ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2025 / 15:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2025 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

