LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 100 auf 120 Pence angehoben und die Aktien von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft. 2026 dürften sich die Vorzeichen nach einigen Jahren Gewinnschwäche wieder ändern, schrieb Mathieu Robilliard am Sonntag. Die Briten entdeckten wieder ihre "Herausforderer-Denkweise" - auf dem heimischen Breitbandmarkt ebenso wie in Deutschland und Afrika./rob/ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.12.2025 / 15:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.12.2025 / 03:00 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
0,95 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,91 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
