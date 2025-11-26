DAX 23.726 +1,1%ESt50 5.656 +1,5%MSCI World 4.374 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 12,53 +1,3%Nas 23.215 +0,8%Bitcoin 78.883 +1,1%Euro 1,1586 -0,1%Öl 63,02 -0,1%Gold 4.159 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 DroneShield A2DMAA RENK RENK73 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Wall Street im Feiertag: DAX wenig bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen zu -- PUMA-Aktie profitiert von Übernahmespekulationen -- Bitcoin, DroneShield, 1&1 im Fokus
Top News
Kryptomarkt erholt sich weiter: Bitcoin klettert über 91.000 US-Dollar Kryptomarkt erholt sich weiter: Bitcoin klettert über 91.000 US-Dollar
DroneShield-Aktie wieder im Rückwärtsgang: Geht die Schwächephase weiter? DroneShield-Aktie wieder im Rückwärtsgang: Geht die Schwächephase weiter?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
1,07 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,05 %
STU
1,00 CHF +0,01 CHF +0,61 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 25,15 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1XA83

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Equal Weight

08:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,07 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,05%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Analyst Maurice Patrick passte am Mittwoch seine Schätzungen für den britischen Telekomkonzern an. Er geht kostenbedingt in den Jahren 2026 und 2027 von einer reduzierten Profitabilität und für 2027 dann auch von einem geringeren Free Cashflow aus./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.11.2025 / 14:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.11.2025 / 22:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
1,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

21.11.25 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
18.11.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.11.25 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
12.11.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.11.25 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

dpa-afx Gerichtsurteil 1&1-Aktie: Bundesnetzagentur stoppt Bußgeldverfahren 1&1-Aktie: Bundesnetzagentur stoppt Bußgeldverfahren
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in London: Anleger lassen FTSE 100 steigen
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Wert Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Vodafone Group von vor einem Jahr verdient
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in London: FTSE 100 notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus
finanzen.net Aufschläge in London: So bewegt sich der FTSE 100 aktuell
finanzen.net Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich am Mittag fester
finanzen.net FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100-Anleger greifen zum Start zu
dpa-afx Vodafone-Aktie leichter: Warnung vor Abzocke-Anrufen in der Vorweihnachtszeit
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 zum Start zwischen den Vorzeichen
Financial Times Vodafone chief bets on selling AI and cyber security to businesses
Financial Times Stockpickers: Applied Nutrition, Oxford Instruments, Vodafone
Financial Times Vodafone raises dividend for first time in 7 years
RTE.ie Vodafone to lift dividend for first time in eight years
Benzinga AST SpaceMobile, Vodafone Pick Germany To Drive Next-Gen European Mobile Coverage
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) is a Great Choice
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing Vodafone Group (VOD) Right Now?
Benzinga Nokia Strengthens Vodafone, Vodacom Alliance To Power Energy-Efficient 5G Networks
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen