Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 25,15 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Analyst Maurice Patrick passte am Mittwoch seine Schätzungen für den britischen Telekomkonzern an. Er geht kostenbedingt in den Jahren 2026 und 2027 von einer reduzierten Profitabilität und für 2027 dann auch von einem geringeren Free Cashflow aus./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.11.2025 / 14:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.11.2025 / 22:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
1,07 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
