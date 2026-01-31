Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 30,11 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 82 Pence auf "Sell" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des dritten Geschäftsquartals seien durchwachsen - auf merklich hohem Bewertungsniveau der Aktien, schrieb Polo Tang am Donnerstag./rob/ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 08:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
0,82 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
1,05 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,20%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
1,06 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-22,46%
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
