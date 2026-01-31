DAX 24.409 -0,8%ESt50 5.922 -0,8%MSCI World 4.500 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 8,9350 -8,6%Nas 22.905 -1,5%Bitcoin 58.731 -5,3%Euro 1,1810 +0,0%Öl 67,99 -1,4%Gold 4.852 -2,3%
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,22 EUR -0,10 EUR -7,48 %
STU
1,06 GBP -0,09 GBP -7,52 %
LSE
Marktkap. 30,11 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Sell

13:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group PLC
1,22 EUR -0,10 EUR -7,48%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 82 Pence auf "Sell" belassen. Die Ergebnisse des dritten Geschäftsquartals seien durchwachsen - auf merklich hohem Bewertungsniveau der Aktien, schrieb Polo Tang am Donnerstag./rob/ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 08:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,82 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
1,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,20%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
1,06 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-22,46%
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:36 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
13:06 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:41 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.01.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.01.26 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

dpa-afx Bilanz Vodafone-Aktie tiefrot: Umsatz steigt - Analystenerwartungen verfehlt Vodafone-Aktie tiefrot: Umsatz steigt - Analystenerwartungen verfehlt
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Vodafone enttäuscht mit Umsatz - Deutschland-Geschäft wächst leicht
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Was Analysten von der Vodafone Group-Aktie erwarten
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net Börse London: FTSE 100 schlussendlich leichter
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich nachmittags leichter
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in London: FTSE 100 am Mittag in Rot
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 3 Jahren verdient
RTE.ie Vodafone growth in Turkey, Africa, Germany backs guidance
Zacks Is Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock?
Benzinga Vodafone, TOD Renew Entertainment Partnership
Financial Times Vodafone chief bets on selling AI and cyber security to businesses
Financial Times Stockpickers: Applied Nutrition, Oxford Instruments, Vodafone
Financial Times Vodafone raises dividend for first time in 7 years
RTE.ie Vodafone to lift dividend for first time in eight years
