KlöCo-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: US-Gigant Worthington plant Milliarden-Übernahme
DAX nach starkem Jahresstart auf Richtungssuche: Kleine Verluste zum Wochenausklang
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,17 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,95 %
STU
1,01 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,42 %
LSE
Marktkap. 26,99 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Barclays Capital

Vodafone Group Overweight

10:41 Uhr
Vodafone Group Overweight
Vodafone Group PLC
Vodafone Group PLC
1,17 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,95%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Pence belassen. Maurice Patrick berichtete in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie von Gesprächen mit Vertretern der großen deutschen Telekommunikationsunternehmen. Er habe den Eindruck gewonnen, dass sich der Wettbewerbsdruck im vierten Quartal nicht erhöht hat. Er sieht erste Anzeichen, dass dieser 2026 nachlassen könnte. Eine Konsolidierung innerhalb des Marktes sei durchaus möglich, doch ein Zeitpunkt dafür bleibe ungewiss. Bei Vodafone nehme eine positive Wendung am deutschen Markt ihren Lauf./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2026 / 19:40 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,01 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,69%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,01 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,60%
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,80 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

10:41 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
13.01.26 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
07.01.26 Vodafone Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.01.26 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
11.12.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Vodafone Group von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
finanzen.net Dienstagshandel in London: FTSE 100 am Dienstagnachmittag leichter
finanzen.net LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 beginnt Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net Börse London: So bewegt sich der FTSE 100 aktuell
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 letztendlich mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Vodafone auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 119 Pence
finanzen.net LSE-Handel FTSE 100 am Mittag im Minus
Benzinga Vodafone, TOD Renew Entertainment Partnership
Financial Times Vodafone chief bets on selling AI and cyber security to businesses
Financial Times Stockpickers: Applied Nutrition, Oxford Instruments, Vodafone
Financial Times Vodafone raises dividend for first time in 7 years
RTE.ie Vodafone to lift dividend for first time in eight years
Benzinga AST SpaceMobile, Vodafone Pick Germany To Drive Next-Gen European Mobile Coverage
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) is a Great Choice
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing Vodafone Group (VOD) Right Now?
