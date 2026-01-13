Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 26,99 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Pence belassen. Maurice Patrick berichtete in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie von Gesprächen mit Vertretern der großen deutschen Telekommunikationsunternehmen. Er habe den Eindruck gewonnen, dass sich der Wettbewerbsdruck im vierten Quartal nicht erhöht hat. Er sieht erste Anzeichen, dass dieser 2026 nachlassen könnte. Eine Konsolidierung innerhalb des Marktes sei durchaus möglich, doch ein Zeitpunkt dafür bleibe ungewiss. Bei Vodafone nehme eine positive Wendung am deutschen Markt ihren Lauf./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.01.2026 / 19:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2026 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,01 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,69%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,01 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,60%
|
Analyst Name:
Maurice Patrick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|10:41
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.01.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.01.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.12.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:41
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.01.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.01.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.12.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:41
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.12.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.12.25
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|05.01.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|28.11.25
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.11.25
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.11.25
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG