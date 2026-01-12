DAX 25.405 +0,0%ESt50 6.020 +0,1%MSCI World 4.515 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 12,42 +2,0%Nas 23.650 -0,4%Bitcoin 79.822 +2,2%Euro 1,1648 -0,2%Öl 65,61 +2,0%Gold 4.617 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 NVIDIA 918422 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Bayer BAY001 DroneShield A2DMAA RENK RENK73 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Infineon 623100 Lufthansa 823212 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX nach US-Inflationsdaten stabil -- Wall Street uneins -- EZB-Ausblick: Zinserhöhung unwahrscheinlich -- JPMorgan, Siemens Energy, BioNTech, Rüstungsaktien, DEUTZ, im Fokus
Top News
Waurm sich der Euro zum Dollar nach unten bewegt Waurm sich der Euro zum Dollar nach unten bewegt
Um 18 Uhr live mit Ingmar Königshofen: Systematisch Trading-Chancen identifizieren - so geht es an den Märkten weiter! Um 18 Uhr live mit Ingmar Königshofen: Systematisch Trading-Chancen identifizieren - so geht es an den Märkten weiter!
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
1,14 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,47 %
STU
1,06 CHF -0,04 CHF -3,29 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 27,41 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1XA83

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Sell

15:06 Uhr
Vodafone Group Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,14 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,47%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 80 auf 82 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Die Aussichten im europäischen Telekomsektor seien gut, schrieb Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht aber nicht in jedem Branchenunternehmen für 2026 einen Gewinner. BT Group, Vodafone, Freenet und Telefonica sollten Anleger seiner Ansicht nach meiden./tih/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2026 / 16:19 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2026 / 16:19 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,82 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
1,00 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,65%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,80 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

15:06 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
07.01.26 Vodafone Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.01.26 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
11.12.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.12.25 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

finanzen.net LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 beginnt Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net Börse London: So bewegt sich der FTSE 100 aktuell
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 letztendlich mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Vodafone auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 119 Pence
finanzen.net LSE-Handel FTSE 100 am Mittag im Minus
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 fällt zum Start zurück
finanzen.net Gute Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich zum Handelsende fester
Benzinga Vodafone, TOD Renew Entertainment Partnership
Financial Times Vodafone chief bets on selling AI and cyber security to businesses
Financial Times Stockpickers: Applied Nutrition, Oxford Instruments, Vodafone
Financial Times Vodafone raises dividend for first time in 7 years
RTE.ie Vodafone to lift dividend for first time in eight years
Benzinga AST SpaceMobile, Vodafone Pick Germany To Drive Next-Gen European Mobile Coverage
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) is a Great Choice
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing Vodafone Group (VOD) Right Now?
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen