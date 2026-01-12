Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 27,41 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 80 auf 82 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Die Aussichten im europäischen Telekomsektor seien gut, schrieb Polo Tang in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht aber nicht in jedem Branchenunternehmen für 2026 einen Gewinner. BT Group, Vodafone, Freenet und Telefonica sollten Anleger seiner Ansicht nach meiden./tih/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2026 / 16:19 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2026 / 16:19 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
0,82 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
1,00 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,65%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|15:06
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.01.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.12.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.12.25
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:06
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.01.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.12.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.12.25
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.12.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.12.25
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.25
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:06
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|05.01.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|28.11.25
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.11.25
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.11.25
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.25
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.25
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|UBS AG