Heute im Fokus
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: DAX dürfte unter 25.000 Punkten starten -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich tiefer -- Berkshire Hathaway-Bilanz verfehlt Erwartungen -- Ölpreis, Goldpreis, Mercedes-Benz im Fokus
Top News
JPMorgan stuft Ölaktien wie Eni und TotalEnergies auf 'Overweight' JPMorgan stuft Ölaktien wie Eni und TotalEnergies auf 'Overweight'
Krieg im Nahen Osten: DAX mit deutlichen Abschlägen erwartet - Fall unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke Krieg im Nahen Osten: DAX mit deutlichen Abschlägen erwartet - Fall unter 25.000-Punkte-Marke
Tops & Flops

Februar 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.03.26 07:56 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im Februar 2026 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8536 EUR 0,0033 EUR 0,39%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
56.299,8935 EUR 429,7774 EUR 0,77%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
65.966,1047 USD 263,0695 USD 0,40%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.656,2383 EUR 8,0110 EUR 0,49%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.940,6003 USD 2,2915 USD 0,12%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8537 EUR 0,0034 EUR 0,39%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0003 USD 0,0003 USD 0,03%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
70,8822 EUR -0,2676 EUR -0,38%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
83,0521 USD -0,6198 USD -0,74%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1514 EUR 0,0024 EUR 0,21%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3491 USD -0,0022 USD -0,16%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
526,0034 EUR 0,5452 EUR 0,10%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
616,3136 USD -1,6230 USD -0,26%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0783 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,20%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0918 USD -0,0002 USD -0,17%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
7,4023 EUR 0,0303 EUR 0,41%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
8,6732 USD 0,0038 USD 0,04%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
70,6007 EUR -0,5241 EUR -0,74%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
82,7858 USD -0,8566 USD -1,02%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2315 EUR -0,0011 EUR -0,49%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2713 USD -0,0023 USD -0,86%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2403 EUR 0,0016 EUR 0,66%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2816 USD 0,0008 USD 0,29%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Februar 2026

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Februar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.02.2026 und dem 28.02.2026. Stand ist der 28.02.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Tezos

Tezos: -21,19 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -20,46 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Solana

Solana: -19,70 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Monero

Monero: -19,11 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Neo

Neo: -18,83 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ripple

Ripple: -16,73 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -16,23 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -16,18 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum

Ethereum: -16,03 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -15,39 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -15,38 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: VeChain

VeChain: -15,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -13,81 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Stellar

Stellar: -13,37 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -13,19 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -13,05 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Avalanche

Avalanche: -12,65 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Chainlink

Chainlink: -10,05 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Litecoin

Litecoin: -9,87 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Toncoin

Toncoin: -7,07 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Cardano

Cardano: -6,22 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Uniswap

Uniswap: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: -1,49 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tether

Tether: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Polkadot

Polkadot: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com