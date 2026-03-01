Februar 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Februar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.02.2026 und dem 28.02.2026. Stand ist der 28.02.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Tezos
Tezos: -21,19 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -20,46 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Solana
Solana: -19,70 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Monero
Monero: -19,11 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Neo
Neo: -18,83 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ripple
Ripple: -16,73 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -16,23 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -16,18 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Ethereum
Ethereum: -16,03 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -15,39 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -15,38 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: VeChain
VeChain: -15,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -13,81 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Stellar
Stellar: -13,37 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -13,19 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -13,05 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Avalanche
Avalanche: -12,65 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Chainlink
Chainlink: -10,05 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Litecoin
Litecoin: -9,87 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Toncoin
Toncoin: -7,07 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Cardano
Cardano: -6,22 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Uniswap
Uniswap: -4,26 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: -1,49 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Tether
Tether: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Polkadot
Polkadot: 1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com