Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 26,79 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Pence belassen. Die jüngste Quartalsbetrachtung der Preise für Mobiltelefonie und Breitband-Anschlüsse zeigten durchwachsene Trends, wenngleich beim Mobilfunk das Schlimmste in Sachen Preiskampf überstanden sein dürfte, schrieb Polo Tang in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.01.2026 / 13:08 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.01.2026 / 13:08 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
0,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
0,99 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-19,26%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
1,00 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,91 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
