Vodafone Group Aktie

1,15 EUR +0,01 EUR +1,01 %
STU
1,00 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,40 %
LSE
Marktkap. 26,79 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Sell

12:11 Uhr
Vodafone Group Sell
Vodafone Group PLC
1,15 EUR 0,01 EUR 1,01%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Pence belassen. Die jüngste Quartalsbetrachtung der Preise für Mobiltelefonie und Breitband-Anschlüsse zeigten durchwachsene Trends, wenngleich beim Mobilfunk das Schlimmste in Sachen Preiskampf überstanden sein dürfte, schrieb Polo Tang in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.01.2026 / 13:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.01.2026 / 13:08 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
0,99 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-19,26%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
1,00 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,71%
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,91 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

