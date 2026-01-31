DAX 24.367 -1,0%ESt50 5.900 -1,2%MSCI World 4.443 -1,4%Top 10 Crypto 8,6320 -11,7%Nas 22.493 -1,8%Bitcoin 56.707 -8,6%Euro 1,1790 -0,1%Öl 67,36 -2,3%Gold 4.827 -2,8%
Heute im Fokus
Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX tiefrot -- Wall Street leichter -- Alphabet übertrifft Erwartungen -- Novo Nordisk, BYD, DroneShield, Rüstungsaktien, SAP, Arm, Softwareaktien, Wolfspeed, Snap im Fokus
Top News
Elon Musk sieht Tesla-Aktie und SpaceX dank KI, Robotik und Weltraumenergie klar im Vorteil Elon Musk sieht Tesla-Aktie und SpaceX dank KI, Robotik und Weltraumenergie klar im Vorteil
Aktien von ServiceNow, Oracle, Palantir & Co. im Sturzflug: Abverkauf bei Softwaretiteln wegen KI-Sorgen Aktien von ServiceNow, Oracle, Palantir & Co. im Sturzflug: Abverkauf bei Softwaretiteln wegen KI-Sorgen
Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap. 30,11 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

11:41 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,26 EUR -0,06 EUR -4,44%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Pence belassen. Die Tochter Vodacom habe in Afrika gute Geschäfte gemacht, schrieb Robert Grindle in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Reaktion auf die Zahlen./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2026 / 08:02 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
37,55%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,10 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,80%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:36 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
13:06 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:41 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.01.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.01.26 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

dpa-afx Bilanz Vodafone-Aktie tiefrot: Umsatz steigt - Analystenerwartungen verfehlt Vodafone-Aktie tiefrot: Umsatz steigt - Analystenerwartungen verfehlt
finanzen.net Verluste in London: FTSE 100 fällt nachmittags
finanzen.net FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 gibt mittags nach
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Vodafone enttäuscht mit Umsatz - Deutschland-Geschäft wächst leicht
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Was Analysten von der Vodafone Group-Aktie erwarten
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net Börse London: FTSE 100 schlussendlich leichter
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich nachmittags leichter
RTE.ie Vodafone growth in Turkey, Africa, Germany backs guidance
Zacks Is Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock?
Benzinga Vodafone, TOD Renew Entertainment Partnership
Financial Times Vodafone chief bets on selling AI and cyber security to businesses
Financial Times Stockpickers: Applied Nutrition, Oxford Instruments, Vodafone
Financial Times Vodafone raises dividend for first time in 7 years
RTE.ie Vodafone to lift dividend for first time in eight years
