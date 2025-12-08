DAX 24.329 +0,8%ESt50 5.765 +1,0%MSCI World 4.427 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,17 -3,2%Nas 23.405 -1,1%Bitcoin 76.498 -2,7%Euro 1,1750 +0,5%Öl 61,03 -2,4%Gold 4.254 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Oracle 871460 DroneShield A2DMAA RENK RENK73 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 SAP 716460 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Fed senkt Leitzins: DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins -- Oracle enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Nextdoor, Novo Nordisk, Allianz, Telekom, TUI, Rheinmetall, EOS, SAP, NVIDIA, Softbank im Fokus
Top News
DAX zwischen Fed-Zinssenkung und Oracle-Enttäuschung: Abstand zur 24.000er-Marke ausgebaut DAX zwischen Fed-Zinssenkung und Oracle-Enttäuschung: Abstand zur 24.000er-Marke ausgebaut
Berkshire Hathaway oder Broadcom: Welche Aktie bis 2030 mehr Potenzial hat Berkshire Hathaway oder Broadcom: Welche Aktie bis 2030 mehr Potenzial hat
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
1,08 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,70 %
STU
1,00 CHF -0,01 CHF -0,69 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 25,63 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1XA83

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

15:26 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,08 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,70%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Er sehe kaum ein Risiko, dass die europäischen Telekomwerte wieder "unter das Radar" geraten, schrieb Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte räumte jedoch ein, dass der Sektor Schwierigkeiten haben könnte, eine überdurchschnittliche Performance zu erzielen, wenn sich die Weltlage ? wirtschaftlich und geopolitisch ? verbessert./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.12.2025 / 08:15 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,94 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
48,31%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,91 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

15:26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.12.25 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
28.11.25 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.11.25 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
21.11.25 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in London: Anleger lassen FTSE 100 zum Start steigen
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 am Nachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 notiert am Freitagmittag im Plus
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 5 Jahren verloren
finanzen.net Verluste in London: FTSE 100 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels leichter
finanzen.net Börse London: FTSE 100 schwächelt
dpa-afx Vodafone-Aktie rückt ins Plus vor: Sammelklage gegen den Telekommunikationskonzern zieht sich in die Länge
Financial Times Vodafone chief bets on selling AI and cyber security to businesses
Financial Times Stockpickers: Applied Nutrition, Oxford Instruments, Vodafone
Financial Times Vodafone raises dividend for first time in 7 years
RTE.ie Vodafone to lift dividend for first time in eight years
Benzinga AST SpaceMobile, Vodafone Pick Germany To Drive Next-Gen European Mobile Coverage
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) is a Great Choice
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing Vodafone Group (VOD) Right Now?
Benzinga Nokia Strengthens Vodafone, Vodacom Alliance To Power Energy-Efficient 5G Networks
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen