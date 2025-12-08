Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 25,63 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Er sehe kaum ein Risiko, dass die europäischen Telekomwerte wieder "unter das Radar" geraten, schrieb Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte räumte jedoch ein, dass der Sektor Schwierigkeiten haben könnte, eine überdurchschnittliche Performance zu erzielen, wenn sich die Weltlage ? wirtschaftlich und geopolitisch ? verbessert./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.12.2025 / 08:15 / CET


Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,94 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
48,31%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,91 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
