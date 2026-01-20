Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 27,17 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 140 auf 150 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aktien des Telekomanbieters hätten zuletzt eine Art Renaissance erlebt, schrieb Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die jüngste Anhebung der Geschäftsziele und der Dividende durch die Briten habe er erst ein Jahr später erwartet./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 07:55 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 07:55 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,03 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
45,42%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,04 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,44%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,82 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
