DAX 24.854 +1,2%ESt50 5.951 +1,2%MSCI World 4.480 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 11,98 +2,3%Nas 23.225 +1,2%Bitcoin 76.936 +0,5%Euro 1,1691 +0,0%Öl 64,92 -0,6%Gold 4.834 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 DroneShield A2DMAA Deutsche Telekom 555750 SAP 716460 Bayer BAY001 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Netflix 552484 RENK RENK73 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa 823212 TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trump-Zölle gegen Europa zurückgezogen: DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester -- Deutsche Börse plant Übernahme von Allfunds -- DroneShield, VW, Bayer im Fokus
Top News
Continental-Aktie-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet mit Buy Continental-Aktie-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet mit Buy
Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
1,19 EUR +0,03 EUR +2,54 %
STU
1,04 GBP +0,03 GBP +2,82 %
LSE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 27,17 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1XA83

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

09:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,19 EUR 0,03 EUR 2,54%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 140 auf 150 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aktien des Telekomanbieters hätten zuletzt eine Art Renaissance erlebt, schrieb Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die jüngste Anhebung der Geschäftsziele und der Dividende durch die Briten habe er erst ein Jahr später erwartet./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 07:55 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 07:55 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,03 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
45,42%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,04 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
44,44%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,82 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

09:36 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.01.26 Vodafone Group Overweight Barclays Capital
13.01.26 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
07.01.26 Vodafone Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.01.26 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

finanzen.net Verluste in London: FTSE 100 notiert zum Start im Minus
finanzen.net Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 schwächer
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Vodafone Group von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
finanzen.net Dienstagshandel in London: FTSE 100 am Dienstagnachmittag leichter
finanzen.net LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 beginnt Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net Börse London: So bewegt sich der FTSE 100 aktuell
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 letztendlich mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock?
Benzinga Vodafone, TOD Renew Entertainment Partnership
Financial Times Vodafone chief bets on selling AI and cyber security to businesses
Financial Times Stockpickers: Applied Nutrition, Oxford Instruments, Vodafone
Financial Times Vodafone raises dividend for first time in 7 years
RTE.ie Vodafone to lift dividend for first time in eight years
Benzinga AST SpaceMobile, Vodafone Pick Germany To Drive Next-Gen European Mobile Coverage
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) is a Great Choice
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen