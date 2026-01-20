Barclays Capital

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight

08:36 Uhr

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize vor Quartalszahlen aus der Branche auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Auf vergleichbarer Basis dürfte der Umsatz des Lebensmittelhändlers in Relation zum Vorquartal gesunken sein, schrieb Matthew Clements in einem Ausblick am Donnerstag. Das sowohl in Europa als auch in den USA. Erschwerend hinzu komme der Anstieg des Euro zum US-Dollar./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2026 / 20:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

