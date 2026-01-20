Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
Marktkap. 28,69 Mrd. EURKGV 16,54 Div. Rendite 3,73%
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize vor Quartalszahlen aus der Branche auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Auf vergleichbarer Basis dürfte der Umsatz des Lebensmittelhändlers in Relation zum Vorquartal gesunken sein, schrieb Matthew Clements in einem Ausblick am Donnerstag. Das sowohl in Europa als auch in den USA. Erschwerend hinzu komme der Anstieg des Euro zum US-Dollar./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2026 / 20:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
32,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,19%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
32,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Matthew Clements
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
35,51 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
