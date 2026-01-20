DAX 24.898 +1,4%ESt50 5.964 +1,4%MSCI World 4.505 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto 11,98 +2,3%Nas 23.462 +1,0%Bitcoin 75.744 -1,0%Euro 1,1747 +0,5%Öl 64,28 -1,6%Gold 4.875 +0,9%
Marktkap. 28,69 Mrd. EUR

KGV 16,54 Div. Rendite 3,73%
WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize vor Quartalszahlen aus der Branche auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Auf vergleichbarer Basis dürfte der Umsatz des Lebensmittelhändlers in Relation zum Vorquartal gesunken sein, schrieb Matthew Clements in einem Ausblick am Donnerstag. Das sowohl in Europa als auch in den USA. Erschwerend hinzu komme der Anstieg des Euro zum US-Dollar./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2026 / 20:18 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
32,96 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,19%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
32,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,25%
Analyst Name:
Matthew Clements 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
35,51 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

08:36 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
21.01.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.01.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
19.01.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.01.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Wert Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Papier Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient
Zacks Zacks.com featured highlights Affiliated Managers, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, Noah, Plains GP and Gibraltar Industries
Zacks Zacks.com featured highlights include Nomad Foods, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, Upbound Easterly Government Properties and The Gorman-Rupp
