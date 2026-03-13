KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 11/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.03.2026 und dem 13.03.2026. Stand ist der 13.03.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -14,83 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 49: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -13,83 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -12,92 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 47: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -9,05 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 46: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -8,94 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 45: TUI
TUI: -8,53 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -8,49 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 43: Fraport
Fraport: -8,36 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 42: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -8,25 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 41: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -6,33 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: United Internet
United Internet: -6,13 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Aurubis
Aurubis: -5,76 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 38: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,67 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 37: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 36: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -5,17 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 35: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 34: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,81 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -4,34 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 31: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -4,16 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 30: IONOS
IONOS: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 28: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -3,45 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -3,03 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Fielmann
Fielmann: -2,74 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 24: RENK
RENK: -2,51 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 23: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 22: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,47 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 20: KRONES
KRONES: -2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 19: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,14 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 18: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -1,92 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 17: TRATON
TRATON: -1,59 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 16: freenet
freenet: -1,46 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 15: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -1,45 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 14: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 13: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Talanx
Talanx: 2,32 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 10: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: AUTO1
AUTO1: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 7: Evonik
Evonik: 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: 4,84 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: RTL
RTL: 4,94 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,97 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 13,12 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 2: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 19,70 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 1: K+S
K+S: 21,25 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
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Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com