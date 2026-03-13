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KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

14.03.26 03:09 Uhr
KW 11 im MDAX: Top-Performer und schwächste Werte der Woche | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
28.819,5 PKT -424,0 PKT -1,45%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 11 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 11/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.03.2026 und dem 13.03.2026. Stand ist der 13.03.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -14,83 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 49: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -13,83 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -12,92 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 47: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -9,05 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Wer­bung

Platz 46: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -8,94 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 45: TUI

TUI: -8,53 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -8,49 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 43: Fraport

Fraport: -8,36 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 42: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -8,25 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Wer­bung

Platz 41: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: United Internet

United Internet: -6,13 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Aurubis

Aurubis: -5,76 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 38: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 37: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -5,17 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 35: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 34: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,81 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 32: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Wer­bung

Platz 31: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -4,16 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 30: IONOS

IONOS: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -3,53 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 28: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -3,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Fielmann

Fielmann: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 24: RENK

RENK: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 23: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 22: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 20: KRONES

KRONES: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 19: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 18: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 17: TRATON

TRATON: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 16: freenet

freenet: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 15: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 14: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 13: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Talanx

Talanx: 2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 10: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: AUTO1

AUTO1: 3,23 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 7: Evonik

Evonik: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: 4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: RTL

RTL: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 13,12 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 19,70 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 1: K+S

K+S: 21,25 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

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