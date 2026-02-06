DAX 24.995 -0,1%ESt50 6.067 +0,1%MSCI World 4.578 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 8,7925 -0,9%Nas 23.239 +0,9%Bitcoin 57.924 -1,7%Euro 1,1903 -0,1%Öl 69,42 +0,4%Gold 5.054 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP 716460 Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Deutsche Telekom 555750 DroneShield A2DMAA Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG50 RENK RENK73 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fällt zurück -- ON Semiconductor mit Gewinneinbruch -- TUI bestätigt Ausblick -- Apple wohl vor Produktflut in 2026 -- SAP, BASF, BYD, DroneShield, Alphabet, TSMC im Fokus
Top News
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp nucera präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse Ausblick: thyssenkrupp nucera präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
DuPont-Aktie klettert: Mehr Wachstum in 2026 geplant als erwartet DuPont-Aktie klettert: Mehr Wachstum in 2026 geplant als erwartet
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
1,31 EUR +0,01 EUR +1,01 %
STU
1,14 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,22 %
LSE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 29,68 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1XA83

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol VODPF

DZ BANK

Vodafone Group Kaufen

13:36 Uhr
Vodafone Group Kaufen
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,31 EUR 0,01 EUR 1,01%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Aktienwert für Vodafone von 120 auf 130 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Die Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal des Telekomkonzerns seien ohne Überraschungen ausgefallen, schrieb Matthias Volkert am Dienstag in seiner Nachbetrachtung. Er passte seine Prognosen leicht nach oben an./rob/edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2026 / 11:51 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2026 / 12:27 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Kaufen

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Kaufen		 Kurs*:
1,14 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Kaufen		 Kurs aktuell:
1,14 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Matthias Volkert 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:36 Vodafone Group Kaufen DZ BANK
05.02.26 Vodafone Group Sell UBS AG
05.02.26 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.01.26 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Vodafone Group-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
dpa-afx Vodafone-Aktie tiefrot: Umsatz steigt - Analystenerwartungen verfehlt
finanzen.net Verluste in London: FTSE 100 fällt nachmittags
finanzen.net FTSE 100 aktuell: FTSE 100 gibt mittags nach
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Vodafone enttäuscht mit Umsatz - Deutschland-Geschäft wächst leicht
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Was Analysten von der Vodafone Group-Aktie erwarten
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
RTE.ie Vodafone growth in Turkey, Africa, Germany backs guidance
Zacks Is Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock?
Benzinga Vodafone, TOD Renew Entertainment Partnership
Financial Times Vodafone chief bets on selling AI and cyber security to businesses
Financial Times Stockpickers: Applied Nutrition, Oxford Instruments, Vodafone
Financial Times Vodafone raises dividend for first time in 7 years
RTE.ie Vodafone to lift dividend for first time in eight years
RSS Feed
Vodafone Group PLC zu myNews hinzufügen