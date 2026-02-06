Vodafone Group Aktie
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Aktienwert für Vodafone von 120 auf 130 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Die Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal des Telekomkonzerns seien ohne Überraschungen ausgefallen, schrieb Matthias Volkert am Dienstag in seiner Nachbetrachtung. Er passte seine Prognosen leicht nach oben an./rob/edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2026 / 11:51 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2026 / 12:27 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Kaufen
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Kaufen
|Kurs*:
1,14 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Kaufen
|Kurs aktuell:
1,14 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Matthias Volkert
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,85 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|13:36
|Vodafone Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.02.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|05.02.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.01.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
