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Vodafone Group Aktie

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Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Sell

12:21 Uhr
Vodafone Group Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
1,30 EUR 0,02 EUR 1,41%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence auf "Sell" belassen. Die Trends in Europa seien durchwachsen, schrieb Polo Tang am Dienstagmorgen nach den Quartalszahlen. Er hob neue Sparmaßnahmen hervor./rob/ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 07:19 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Sell

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
1,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,89%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,11 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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