Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 34,15 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,52%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
AI Analyse
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 160 Pence belassen. Das Geschäft des Telekomkonzerns im britischen Heimatmarkt sei ein Lichtblick, schrieb Robert Grindle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Kostensynergien dort stiegen und der operative Finanzmittelzufluss dürfte sich verdreifachen./mis/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.10.2026 / 00:00 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,60 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,27 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,29%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,24 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|10:46
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|10:46
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|10:46
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital