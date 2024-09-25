DAX 19.401 +0,9%ESt50 5.052 +0,4%MSCI World 3.728 +0,2%Dow 42.175 +0,6%Nas 18.190 +0,6%Bitcoin 58.571 +0,5%Euro 1,1161 -0,1%Öl 71,68 +0,4%Gold 2.668 -0,1%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

39,86 EUR +0,33 EUR +0,83 %
STU
Marktkap. 44,8 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

UBS AG

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

08:01 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 37 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Cristian Nedelcu sieht Abwärtsrisiken für die mittelfristigen Gewinnziele des Logistikers. In den Aktien von DSV sieht er eine bessere Wahl, wie er in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar schrieb./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2024 / 14:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.09.2024 / 14:59 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

