DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 44,8 Mrd. EURKGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 37 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Cristian Nedelcu sieht Abwärtsrisiken für die mittelfristigen Gewinnziele des Logistikers. In den Aktien von DSV sieht er eine bessere Wahl, wie er in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar schrieb./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2024 / 14:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.09.2024 / 14:59 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
37,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
39,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,35%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
39,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,18%
|
Analyst Name:
Cristian Nedelcu
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|08:01
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research
|25.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
