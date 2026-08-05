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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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55,10 EUR -0,14 EUR -0,25 %
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
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Barclays Capital

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

10:41 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
55,10 EUR -0,14 EUR -0,25%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 62 auf 61 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Marco Limite nahm am Mittwoch nach dem Quartalsbericht des Bonner Logistikkonzerns nur kleine Änderungen an seinen Schätzungen vor. Die positive Dynamik halte an, schrieb er./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.08.2026 / 17:44 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2026 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
61,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
55,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,67%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
55,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,71%
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,94 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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