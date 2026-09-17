DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 61,92 Mrd. EURKGV 15,14 Div. Rendite 4,07%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
AI Analyse
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das starke Express-Geschäft im zweiten Quartal sei nicht bloß den geopolitischen Krisen zu verdanken, schrieb Jaime Rowbotham in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar nach einem Briefing./ag/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.09.2026 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
62,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
56,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10,16%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
56,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,05%
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,64 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|10:06
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:06
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:06
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.11.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|22.09.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.08.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.09.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.08.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.08.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.08.26
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG