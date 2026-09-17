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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

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56,34 EUR +0,10 EUR +0,18 %
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DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
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AI Analyse

Deutsche Bank AG

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy

10:06 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
56,34 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,18%
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das starke Express-Geschäft im zweiten Quartal sei nicht bloß den geopolitischen Krisen zu verdanken, schrieb Jaime Rowbotham in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar nach einem Briefing./ag/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.09.2026 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
62,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
56,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,16%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
56,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,05%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,64 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

10:06 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.09.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.09.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.09.26 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral UBS AG
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Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net Experten-Analyse Analyse: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie Analyse: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie
finanzen.net Deutsche Bank AG verleiht DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Freitagvormittag mit Verlusten
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) tendiert am Nachmittag nordwärts
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) legt am Donnerstagmittag zu
finanzen.net DHL-Aktie im Minus: Deutsche Bank hebt Kursziel an - DHL übernimmt Open Market
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
finanzen.net Verluste in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 fällt zum Handelsende zurück
finanzen.net Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der Euro STOXX 50 am Montagnachmittag
EQS Group EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: DHL AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-DD: DHL AG: Jörg von Dosky, Sale of 398 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan).
EQS Group EQS-DD: DHL AG: Hendrik Venter, Sale of 2.227 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan).
EQS Group EQS-PVR: DHL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Hendrik Venter, Acquisition of 4,204 shares in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan)
EQS Group EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Jörg von Dosky, Acquisition of 804 shares in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performanceshare plan)
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
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