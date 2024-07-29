Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 27,55 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebitda) des Medizintechnikkonzerns dürfte um 17 Prozent zugelegt haben, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.10.2024 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Hold
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
27,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
29,27 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,76%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
29,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,69%
|
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
