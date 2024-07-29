DAX 19.042 +0,1%ESt50 4.927 +0,1%MSCI World 3.677 +0,0%Dow 42.012 -0,4%Nas 17.918 +0,0%Bitcoin 55.604 +1,0%Euro 1,1028 +0,0%Öl 78,19 +0,4%Gold 2.658 +0,1%
Marktkap. 27,55 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Philips Hold

11:46 Uhr
Philips Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Philips N.V.
29,25 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebitda) des Medizintechnikkonzerns dürfte um 17 Prozent zugelegt haben, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.10.2024 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Philips Hold

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
27,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
29,27 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,76%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
29,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,69%
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,20 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

11:46 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
27.09.24 Philips Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.09.24 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.09.24 Philips Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.09.24 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
