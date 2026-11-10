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EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG:

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EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Kapsch TrafficCom AG:

10-Nov-2026 / 21:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Subsidiary of Kapsch TrafficCom signs transaction agreement for the sale and transfer of the North American components business.

Vienna, November 10, 2026 – The Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9, hereinafter also referred to as the “Company”) announces that the Company sells its indirect subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Canada Inc. as well as the customer contracts relating to the components business of Kapsch TrafficCom USA, Inc. A corresponding transaction agreement has been signed. Under the condition of the expected inflow at closing, the resulting deconsolidation would have a positive impact (one-time effect) on the Company's consolidated operating result (EBIT), which is currently estimated to be in the range of EUR 10 million minimum.

Kapsch TrafficCom sells its North American components business, namely the company Kapsch TrafficCom Canada Inc., including its 915 MHz transponder and reader designs as well as the production facility and transfers the related US customer contracts.

The transaction is subject to conditions precedent, inter alia obtaining the necessary approvals from customers. Closing will, therefore, only take place once all conditions precedent have been fulfilled and is, from today's perspective, expected to occur during the 2027 calendar year.

The agreed consideration would be payable upon closing. Provided that closing takes place and the inflow currently expected is realized, the transaction would have a one-time positive impact on the company's consolidated operating result (EBIT) due to the resulting deconsolidation, which is currently estimated to be in the range of EUR 10 million minimum.

This transaction does not include the tolling system business, which accounts for the majority of the Company's North American operations.

Contact:
Doris Gstatter
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
doris.gstatter@kapsch.net
For further information on Kapsch TrafficCom: https://www.kapsch.net/en


End of Inside Information

10-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900PD3SI453KAW989
EQS News ID: 2431896

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2431896  10-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie News

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Kapsch TrafficCom Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kapsch TrafficCom nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
16.03.12 Kapsch TrafficCom kaufen Erste Bank AG
13.03.12 Kapsch TrafficCom buy Erste Group Bank
02.03.12 Kapsch TrafficCom kaufen Erste Bank AG
20.01.12 Kapsch TrafficCom kaufen Erste Bank AG
16.01.12 Kapsch TrafficCom buy Erste Group Bank

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.