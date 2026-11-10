EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG:

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Kapsch TrafficCom AG:



10-Nov-2026 / 21:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Subsidiary of Kapsch TrafficCom signs transaction agreement for the sale and transfer of the North American components business.



Vienna, November 10, 2026 – The Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9, hereinafter also referred to as the “Company”) announces that the Company sells its indirect subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Canada Inc. as well as the customer contracts relating to the components business of Kapsch TrafficCom USA, Inc. A corresponding transaction agreement has been signed. Under the condition of the expected inflow at closing, the resulting deconsolidation would have a positive impact (one-time effect) on the Company's consolidated operating result (EBIT), which is currently estimated to be in the range of EUR 10 million minimum.



Kapsch TrafficCom sells its North American components business, namely the company Kapsch TrafficCom Canada Inc., including its 915 MHz transponder and reader designs as well as the production facility and transfers the related US customer contracts.



The transaction is subject to conditions precedent, inter alia obtaining the necessary approvals from customers. Closing will, therefore, only take place once all conditions precedent have been fulfilled and is, from today's perspective, expected to occur during the 2027 calendar year.



The agreed consideration would be payable upon closing. Provided that closing takes place and the inflow currently expected is realized, the transaction would have a one-time positive impact on the company's consolidated operating result (EBIT) due to the resulting deconsolidation, which is currently estimated to be in the range of EUR 10 million minimum.



This transaction does not include the tolling system business, which accounts for the majority of the Company's North American operations.



Contact:

Doris Gstatter

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1122

doris.gstatter@kapsch.net

For further information on Kapsch TrafficCom: Kapsch TrafficCom sells its North American components business, namely the company Kapsch TrafficCom Canada Inc., including its 915 MHz transponder and reader designs as well as the production facility and transfers the related US customer contracts.The transaction is subject to conditions precedent, inter alia obtaining the necessary approvals from customers. Closing will, therefore, only take place once all conditions precedent have been fulfilled and is, from today's perspective, expected to occur during the 2027 calendar year.The agreed consideration would be payable upon closing. Provided that closing takes place and the inflow currently expected is realized, the transaction would have a one-time positive impact on the company's consolidated operating result (EBIT) due to the resulting deconsolidation, which is currently estimated to be in the range of EUR 10 million minimum.This transaction does not include the tolling system business, which accounts for the majority of the Company's North American operations.Investor Relations OfficerKapsch TrafficCom AGAm Europlatz 21120 Vienna, AustriaT +43 50 811 1122For further information on Kapsch TrafficCom: https://www.kapsch.net/en



End of Inside Information

10-Nov-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



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