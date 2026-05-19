2026 AGM Operational & Corporate Update
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)
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19 June 2026
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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
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2026 AGM Operational & Corporate Update
Ahead of today's 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (“Kurdistan”), provides an operational and corporate update.
Jon Harris, Gulf Keystone’s Chief Executive Officer, said:
“We are looking forward to welcoming GKP shareholders to our 2026 AGM today. Despite the recent shut-in of the Shaikan Field, we have responded swiftly and decisively to preserve our financial strength while maintaining our readiness to quickly restart production at full capacity. We remain focused on securing the conditions required for a safe resumption of production following the recent encouraging developments in the regional security environment. We also continue to progress towards sustainable exports sales at international prices.”
Operational & Financial
Outlook
2026 AGM
Gulf Keystone is today hosting its 2026 AGM at 1 P.M. CEST via webcast. It will not be possible to attend the meeting in person but all registered Gulf Keystone shareholders are invited to view the webcast at the following link: http://meetnow.global/gkpagm2026. Joining instructions are available on Gulf Keystone's website: https://www.gulfkeystone.com/investors/agm.
The AGM will be hosted by David Thomas, Non-Executive Chair, and will include a presentation by Jon Harris, Chief Executive Officer, and Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the presentation will be available to view on the Investors section of Gulf Keystone's website (https://www.gulfkeystone.com/investors/presentations). A recording of the presentation will also be available to view on the same page later in the day following the conclusion of the AGM.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
Disclaimer
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|AGM
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|432389
|EQS News ID:
|2349330
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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