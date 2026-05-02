DAX25.178 ±-0,0%Est506.071 +0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,4800 -3,5%Nas26.675 +0,1%Bitcoin64.637 -0,8%Euro1,1630 ±-0,0%Öl95,10 -4,2%Gold4.455 -1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Infineon 623100 Micron Technology 869020 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 NEL ASA A0B733 Lufthansa 823212 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 adidas A1EWWW Deutsche Telekom 555750 Plug Power A1JA81 RENK RENK73 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Iran sieht Verstoß gegen Waffenruhe: DAX letztlich stabil -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Rheinmetall mit Großauftrag -- IREN, Xiaomi, adidas, Schaeffler, NVIDIA, Infineon, Micron, BYD im Fokus
Top News
Salesforce-Aktie verliert: SAP-Konkurrent verdient im 1. Quartal nicht so viel wie erwartet Salesforce-Aktie verliert: SAP-Konkurrent verdient im 1. Quartal nicht so viel wie erwartet
KI-Krimi um NVIDIA & Super Micro: Schmuggelnetzwerk nach China aufgedeckt? So reagieren die Aktien KI-Krimi um NVIDIA & Super Micro: Schmuggelnetzwerk nach China aufgedeckt? So reagieren die Aktien
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Designated Persons Notification

27.05.26 18:29 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Aperam S.A.
52,05 EUR 0,55 EUR 1,07%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Designated Persons Notification

27-May-2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST

Designated Persons Notification

Luxembourg, May 27 2026 (18:30 CEST) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that notifications of share transactions by Designated Persons (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) or per regulatory requirements are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam’s web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers’ Transactions: Link

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

2334508  27-May-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Aperam S.A.

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Aperam S.A.

DatumRatingAnalyst
23.11.2012Aperam outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
01.11.2012Aperam holdING
31.10.2012Aperam outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.10.2012Aperam buyNomura
31.10.2012Aperam neutralJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.11.2012Aperam outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.10.2012Aperam outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.10.2012Aperam buyNomura
26.10.2012Aperam outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
25.07.2012Aperam buyING
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.11.2012Aperam holdING
31.10.2012Aperam neutralJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
29.10.2012Aperam holdING
11.10.2012Aperam holdING
22.07.2011Aperam neutralNomura
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.10.2012Aperam sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
01.10.2012Aperam sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Aperam S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen