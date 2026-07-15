DAX 24.905 -0,4%ESt50 6.256 -0,2%MSCI World 4.877 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 8,36 -1,0%Nas 26.269 +0,6%Bitcoin 56.044 -0,7%Euro 1,1466 -0,0%Öl 84,6 -0,4%Gold 4.034 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG and PreZero plan joint insect processing and distribution company

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt
1,650.00 0.00 0.0 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
REPLOID Group AG and PreZero plan joint insect processing and distribution company

16-Jul-2026 / 10:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

REPLOID Group AG and PreZero plan joint insect processing and distribution company

The Executive Board of REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) today resolved to enter into a joint venture with PreZero Stiftung & Co. KG (“PreZero”) and is executing the corresponding agreements.

In the new company, named “CIRCULAR ORGANICS REPLOID V+V GMBH & CO. KG,” PreZero will hold 51 percent and REPLOID 49 percent of the shares. Completion of the planned joint venture is subject to merger control clearance by the competent competition authorities.

Werbung

The joint company will be located at the Abfallwirtschaft Neckar-Odenwald (AWN) site in Buchen, Germany. The joint venture will procure live Black Soldier Fly larvae from both partners, process them into frozen protein slabs, and be responsible for the distribution of the final product. Each partner will contribute its specific strengths: PreZero will assume operational and administrative management of the company, while REPLOID will be responsible for research and development (R&D).

Alternative proteins derived from the upcycling of organic residual materials represent a forward-looking growth market within the circular economy. With the establishment of the joint venture, the partners are combining their expertise in this specific segment. Both companies will continue to operate entirely independently in their respective core businesses.

 

Important Notice

This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis, advice or a recommendation regarding financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation, or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.

Werbung

 



End of Inside Information

16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Durisolstraße 6
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
EQS News ID: 2366850

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2366850  16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle REPLOID Group Aktie News

Werbung

REPLOID Group Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für REPLOID Group nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.