Press Release: Feintool secures further financial resources

Feintool has increased the loan agreement with its six principal banks
in Switzerland and Germany. The contract, signed on June 29, runs until
summer 2023 and ensures operational flexibility in a challenging
environment.
CEO Knut Zimmer on the positive conclusion of the contract: "The
consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic with several weeks of plant
shutdowns at our most important customers have a significant impact on
our business, to which we are responding with cost adjustments, among
others. By signing this contract, we provide for the coming period and
secure ourselves financially. We are convinced that with these measures
we have laid the base in all regions to quickly and flexibly exploit
opportunities arising from the successive recovery."
Feintool in brief
Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in
the field of fineblanking This technology is distinguished by
cost-effectiveness, quality and productivity.
As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of
fineblanking and develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with
two possibilities: On the one hand, our fineblanking systems and
innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of
precise fineblanking and formed components in high volumes for demanding
industrial applications.
Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes used by Feintool
support the trends in the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a
project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction,
different module types, and alternative drive concepts, such as hybrid
and electric.
The company founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has
its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United
States, China and Japan so it is always near its customers. Around 2,600
employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and
create key advantages for Feintool's customers.
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland
Spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Phone +41-32-387-5157
Mobile +41-79-609-2202
karin.labhart@feintool.com
www.feintool.com
The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
Press Release (PDF)
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 30, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)