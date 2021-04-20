Press Release: Feintool: Shareholders approve all proposals

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG approved all

proposals listed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 20

April 2021.

At the Annual General Meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on 20

April 2021, the shareholders gave the nod to the annual report and

annual financial statements for 2020. The proposed waiver of a dividend

payment due to the strongly negatively impacted annual results coming

from the Covid-19 crisis was also approved.

All Board of Directors members standing for re-election, namely

Alexander von Witzleben, Christian Mäder, Dr. Marcus Bollig,

Norbert Indlekofer and Heinz Loosli, were confirmed in their positions.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the creation of authorized

capital in the amount of 1,000,000 shares, corresponding to 20.3% of the

current share capital. Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander von

Witzleben confirms: "We are thus creating the prerequisites for being

able to quickly exploit market opportunities as they arise".

At a glance

Feintool is an internationally acting technology and market leader in

the business area of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by

high-quality-standards and cost-effectiveness. The company produces

fineblanked goods, formed steel components and punched electro sheet

metal products.

As an innovation driver, Feintool is consistently expanding the horizons

of these technologies and developing smart solutions to meet customer

requirements. Feintool offers complete production of precise fineblanked

and formed components as well as punched electro sheet metal products in

high volumes for demanding applications in the automotive, industrial

and energy industry

The processes used by Feintool are ideally suited to implement

automobile industry trends. Feintool is a project and development

partner in the field of lightweight construction/sustainability, module

variations/platforms and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and

electric drives.

The company, established in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland,

runs production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United

States, China and Japan. It is crucial to the company to at all times be

geographically close to its customers. Around 2,600 employees and 80

apprentices work globally to develop new solutions and create key

advantages for Feintool customers.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41-32-387-5157

Mobile +41-79-609-2202

karin.labhart@feintool.com

www.feintool.com

