Press Release: Feintool: Shareholders approve all proposals

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG approved all
proposals listed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 20
April 2021.
At the Annual General Meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on 20
April 2021, the shareholders gave the nod to the annual report and
annual financial statements for 2020. The proposed waiver of a dividend
payment due to the strongly negatively impacted annual results coming
from the Covid-19 crisis was also approved.
All Board of Directors members standing for re-election, namely
Alexander von Witzleben, Christian Mäder, Dr. Marcus Bollig,
Norbert Indlekofer and Heinz Loosli, were confirmed in their positions.
The Annual General Meeting also approved the creation of authorized
capital in the amount of 1,000,000 shares, corresponding to 20.3% of the
current share capital. Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander von
Witzleben confirms: "We are thus creating the prerequisites for being
able to quickly exploit market opportunities as they arise".
At a glance
Feintool is an internationally acting technology and market leader in
the business area of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by
high-quality-standards and cost-effectiveness. The company produces
fineblanked goods, formed steel components and punched electro sheet
metal products.
As an innovation driver, Feintool is consistently expanding the horizons
of these technologies and developing smart solutions to meet customer
requirements. Feintool offers complete production of precise fineblanked
and formed components as well as punched electro sheet metal products in
high volumes for demanding applications in the automotive, industrial
and energy industry
The processes used by Feintool are ideally suited to implement
automobile industry trends. Feintool is a project and development
partner in the field of lightweight construction/sustainability, module
variations/platforms and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and
electric drives.
The company, established in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland,
runs production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United
States, China and Japan. It is crucial to the company to at all times be
geographically close to its customers. Around 2,600 employees and 80
apprentices work globally to develop new solutions and create key
advantages for Feintool customers.
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland
Media spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Phone +41-32-387-5157
Mobile +41-79-609-2202
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=QOe0bQEcAV-ytOCqxIfaZZVsICYsj5lqY6qNnYPRLFm4PdDM_AyS8XozRTMBvUNnQmUBAHTyqcrz7IWQtVGXkGzQ6BtvcpCSyQ968y6WySauHpw08pI9u_RLcdMnVlUz
karin.labhart@feintool.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=alR1WD7bDrTKzuG0VTmEkVv3mygDiH1C3-UNB67t7H6bcvG97lK_QmEattVZX15M5wYeweaW9t2lnasrLkG4TA==
www.feintool.com
The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
Press Release (PDF)
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7SfkGMv7vgRpfN14zuMNBjJqTMh9Mh4Xp1Riff5Mb914D_9XSY9y2_ipGJ6NRFIVOBsWh1vsOk6qGIkxF06AqFrbcpVFJe9Oh7gRJcwKXai2JJVD9vG0HZO43P4bnBMVkpWK1M22qXWPIpqDVM6qc7yCggMUeHUZ7kbpmo-vrsGLkA_xqpBdUIl21cl12kgE
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 20, 2021 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)