Director/PDMR Shareholding
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Werbung
Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN)
3 September 2026
Werbung
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Werbung
Metro Bank Holdings plc
(the “Company”)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Enquiries
For further information on this announcement, please contact:
Metro Bank Holdings PLC
Clare Gilligan
Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|Sequence No.:
|442040
|EQS News ID:
|2393618
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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