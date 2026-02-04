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Holding(s) in Company

Werte in diesem Artikel
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Draper Esprit PLC
7.75 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.0 %
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

04-Sep-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST

Werbung

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

Werbung

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

Werbung

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Sep-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Sep-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.190000

0.000000

7.190000

12417346

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7.650000

0.030000

7.680000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

 

 

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

 

 

12417346

 

7.190000

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.A

 

 

12417346

7.190000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B1

 

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management,

  Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings,

  Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings

  L.P.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco

  Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV

  Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management

  (UK) Limited

 

 

4.570000%

0.000000%

4.570000%

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management,

  Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Institutional Trust

  Company, National Association

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management,

  Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Fund Advisors

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management,

  Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings,

  Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Asset Management Canada

  Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management,

  Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings,

  Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings

  L.P.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco

  Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV

  Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

04th September 2026

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 442270
EQS News ID: 2394428

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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