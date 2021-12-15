  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie mit der Online-Vermögensverwaltung Solidvest in Aktien und Anleihen und sichern Sie sich bis zu 2.000 Winterbonus. Mehr erfahren.-w-
15.12.2021 06:59

Press Release: Addex Provides Year End Pipeline Development Update

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Geneva, Switzerland, 15 December 2021 - Addex https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qQ7wrXzBlaOpk1hm2ePHxRGKqX12gymZTcXK-r2b9s2SqTcPIQJY95VWM94A1k4VfKUheXlFUMrbkH72tmiLzvUS9nDUy5BwrBh9ZHOy_TM= Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Yf_s_a4G67fOalSSepkHZXXjf-sWmFoLbrNDbWXu3PChs1VW0Z0i-4Wqd5WCkNAx9jyzJ0PoeJ0l4LHiqQTecH3CB6M5r0VW-QxXMZRegmY= (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today provided an update on progress in its product pipeline.

"During 2021, we made great progress across our clinical pipeline and now have three active programs set to start delivering data as early as the first quarter of 2022. We are also making great progress in our earlier stage pipeline, with three programs on track to enter IND enabling studies in 2022," said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex.

Pipeline Update

-- Dipraglurant Study 301 for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced

dyskinesia (PD-LID): We initiated a pivotal Phase 2B/3 study in June 2021

and are making solid progress with activating sites and enrolling

patients. We expect to report top-line data at the end of Q4 2022. In

parallel we have activated Study 302, a 12-month open label safety study,

and enrolment of patients from Study 301 into this study is progressing

as planned.

-- Dipraglurant Study 203 for blepharospasm: Enrolment is progressing as

planned and we expect top-line data around the end of Q1 2022.

Blepharospasm is a type of dystonia characterized by involuntary muscle

contractions and spasms of the eyelid muscles resulting in sustained

eyelid closure, which can cause substantial visual disturbance or

functional blindness.

-- ADX71149: Our partner, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen

Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, is progressing well with a

Phase 2a clinical study of ADX71149 in epilepsy patients. Data from this

study is expected during Q3 2022. Recently, we announced that Phase 1

studies in Japan had been successfully completed, allowing Japan to be

included in a potential future global development program.

-- GABAB PAM for substance use disorder and Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A

neuropathy (CMT1A): We are advancing several drug candidates through

clinical candidate selection phase and expect to initiate IND enabling

studies in 2022. During 2021, we extended our strategic collaboration

with Indivior in substance use disorder until mid-2022, securing

$4million in additional funding. We also entered into a collaboration

with the Charcot--Marie--Tooth Association to evaluate selected drug

candidates in preclinical models of CMT1A.

-- mGlu7 NAM for post-traumatic stress disorder: We have started clinical

candidate selection phase with our lead series and continue in late lead

optimization with multiple back-up series of compounds. We expect to

initiate IND enabling studies in 2022. This program is partially funded

by a grant from Eurostars / Innosuisse.

-- mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders associated with Alzheimer's

disease, Parkinson's disease and depressive disorders: We are in late

lead optimization phase with multiple series of compounds and expect to

enter clinical candidate selection phase early in 2022.

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qQ7wrXzBlaOpk1hm2ePHxbVC8nPIJOVixNqAqHo4eE2KjI5-r1IfqY9_80IEQ7b0Y1bW77ubvRsSbipu8TtlHofxMTAQlS4iNXFNwPypZDo= Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=i3cZ10rmYMSmvGa14n6Y6Oz1pSLiyw2xdvgHVIniIW3tT7Nl2_sAF5U4Px7ox4oQtAY2itrG5shsb7gFSGGOTlydScE7-kjWrf2HS_aDvBM= is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is in a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson's disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) and has entered a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of blepharospasm, a form of dystonia. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex's GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates with a focus in addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.

Contact:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair James Carbonara

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners Hayden IR

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55 +44 (0)20 7318 2955 (646)-755-7412

PR@addextherapeutics.com msinclair@halsin.com james@haydenir.com

Addex Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation of clinical trials. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021, as well as market conditions and regulatory review. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Addex Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Addex Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
14.03.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
23.02.2011Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
15.09.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
29.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
28.07.2010Addex Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Addex Therapeutics Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Jeder - egal ob klein oder groß, jung oder alt - sollte sich wohl lieber früh als spät mit der Altersvorsorge beschäftigen. Denn es gibt viele unterschiedliche Strategien, mit denen Sie sich einen guten Lebensstandard in Zeiten der Nullzinsjahre sichern können. Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, wie Sie Ihre Altersvorsorge optimieren und welche ETFs und Investmentfonds dafür geeignet sind!
Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Addex Therapeutics News

15.11.21Form 6-K 1574232
Weitere Addex Therapeutics News
Werbung

Trading-News

GD 200 fängt Korrekturbewegung auf
Evergrande-Angst kehrt zurück
Damoklesschwert Coronakrise: Wie geht es nun an der Börse weiter?
Vontobel: Skincare  Gut für die Haut und das Depot
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dr. Jens Ehrhardts Kapitalmarktausblick 2022: Alles eine Frage der Zinsen
Unendlich
Einstiegsmöglichkeit bei Palantir?
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Fortezza: Update zu Unternehmen aus dem Fortezza Finanz - Aktienwerk Portfolio
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Addex Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Addex Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten
Gnadenloser Tech-Verriss und die ehrlichste deutsche Aktie
Lukrativer Megatrend  wie Anleger vom Zeitalter der Cyberangriffe profitieren
Kann nur eine Impfpflicht den deutschen Abstieg aufhalten?
Enteignungsgleicher Eingriff  das bedeuten die neuen EU-Pflichten für Hausbesitzer

News von

Daimler Truck, Daimler, Traton und VW: Vier Pkw- und Lkw-Aktien im Anlage-Check
DAX im Minus: Anleger vor Fed-Entscheid auf Richtungssuche
Biontech-Aktie: Chance auf 33 Prozent Seitwärtsrendite bis März
Goldpreis: Optimismus und Open Interest auf Talfahrt
Tesla-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Das spricht für weiter fallende Kurse

Heute im Fokus

Vor US-Zinsentscheid: DAX etwas höher erwartet - Asiens Börsen hauptsächlich kaum verändert -- Telekom-Chef bekommt wohl Vertragsverlängerung -- Generali, alstria office im Fokus

H&M kehrt beim Umsatz im vierten Quartal auf das 2019er-Niveau zurück. Inditex mit weiterem Rekordquartal - Guter Start ins Weihnachtsgeschäft. Gegen Zahlungsausfall: US-Senat billigt 2,5 Billionen Dollar Schulden. EU-Kommission genehmigt Übernahme von Suez durch Entsorger Veolia. Scalable Capital startet Krypto-Angebot. Bundesregierung will Arbeitsplätze bei Alstom retten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen