Press Release: Addex Reports Full Year 2020 -2

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as

amended, including in respect of the anticipated initiation of clinical

trials. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect,"

"plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict,"

"project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are

intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all

forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any

forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on

management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a

number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause

actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or

implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press

release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market

conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in

greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Addex

Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31,

2019, as filed with the SEC on April 27, 2020, the prospectus related to

the global offering and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make

with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the

date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as

of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any

obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

