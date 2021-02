Press Release: Basilea reports strong 2020 -3

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. The ceftobiprole phase 3 program is funded in part (up to USD 130 million,

which is approximately 70% of the total estimated program costs) with

federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services;

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response;

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under

Contract No. HHSO100201600002C.

2. IQVIA, September 2020. In-market sales reported as moving annual total

(MAT) in U.S. Dollar corrected for currency fluctuations.

3. ERADICATE study: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03138733

4. TARGET study: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03137173

5. Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned

subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.

6. FIDES-01 study: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03230318

7. FIDES-02 study: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04045613

8. FIDES-03 study: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04604132

9. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02490800

Attachment

Press release (PDF)

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pddCJFD3TzTMgvD1VwXFk5gJ64VckEFCtDoVYI4-n11hZSJCx6e1LCJwB6BquAEu0JEuyzM6fpAfPsvKXQCz8jxp9AG69eALR6FtXqhhFZEoYvjKpS5UpWPh255QKGO1G1W8woMtBgAQ46MnNgOF4C8-OUzWBWJ9Tzan6PsRTo69CGi9kif8fWqIDeJLqHBs

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)