15.10.2021 19:59

Press Release: Santhera Announces First Half-Year -3-

------------- ------------

Equity 8,353 -6,354

Noncurrent liabilities 27,210 65,972

Current liabilities 44,654 29,069

Total equity and liabilities 80,217 88,687

------------- ------------

Condensed consolidated cash flow statement

(reviewed, IFRS, for half-year ended June

30, in CHF thousands) 1H-2021 1H-2020

------- -------

Cash flow (used) in operating activities -18,607 -19,795

Cash flow from investing activities -75 1,506

Cash flow from financing activities 14,276 6,405

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 12,411 31,358

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 7,991 19,353

Net change in cash and cash equivalents -4,420 -12,005

------- -------

Share capital

(number of shares with par value of CHF June 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020

1) (reviewed) (audited)

------------- ------------

Shares issued 31,303,512 19,429,696

Conditional capital for equity rights 5,537,052 687,052

Conditional capital for convertible rights 6,304,703 2,500,000

Authorized capital 14,381,755 2,080,709

------------- ------------

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=53kXeN3GtLBmuZSCEztFh8GAC9tj8FfxyMYErtBjFyQQE3xTrM91MOBXdhNXYyzpq6do0b901yj5FkWkAMKNYYw-4VR0XVqcSPeSoqjETZhJ2e7A2PKmMGQ9-StmJ5kj or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=txO7QIwgw-w1CNlzGcOLji7KQlNNy-8i0RqVnsqmWxvjnV-YN8Jb6OAQjFZIbu6YNKCIeq-0R45Xewqve1LWKUPu8Vyov3pLZzDJM5uVpJ8=

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 10 15_HY2021_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1c92f0e-5b39-4686-8d3f-961e837b96ea

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

