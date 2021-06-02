|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
American Express Co.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 160,00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 161,48
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,92%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 164,12
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,51%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Shane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 160,00
|01.06.21
|American Express overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.19
|American Express Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.19
|American Express overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|19.10.18
|American Express Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|12.02.18
|American Express buy
|Nomura
|22.01.16
|American Express Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|22.01.16
|American Express Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.15
|American Express Sell
|UBS AG
|17.04.15
|American Express Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.04.15
|American Express Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|11.01.18
|American Express Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.17
|American Express Neutral
|Instinet
|21.04.17
|American Express Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.16
|American Express Neutral
|D.A. Davidson & Co.
|11.03.16
|American Express Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
