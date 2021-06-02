NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für American Express nach einem Treffen mit dem Management auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 160 US-Dollar belassen. Die wegen der Corona-Krise aufgestaute Reisenachfrage könnte im zweiten Halbjahr zu einem starken Treiber für das Kreditkartenunternehmen werden, schrieb Analyst Richard Shane in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ag